      Weather Alert

Canton Raising Starting Pay for New Police Officers

Jim Michaels
Nov 10, 2021 @ 5:45am
WHBC News

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – In order to encourage more “new blood” in the department, Canton City Council is dramatically increasing starting pay.

The salary for cadets with the Canton Police Department is going up by 34-percent.

New hires will make $51,000 when the new wage takes effect.

Several recent new hires reportedly left to join another police department.

The cadets are officers who are not in the police union until they’ve been with the force for one year.

The Canton Police Department hopes to add 10 to 15 new officers, with recent attrition and retirements.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
Two Hartville Nail Spa Employees Charged in Teen Sex Assault
Small Change Coming Soon to I-77/Route 30 Construction Zone
Deadly Week: 4 Traffic Fatalities in Stark
AmbaFlex Breaks Ground for New 50,000 Square Foot Building in Canton
Connect With Us Listen To Us On