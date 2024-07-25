Canton Residents Taking to City’s Flexible ‘Alerts and Notifications’ System

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Lots of Canton residents and those with relatives living in the city are signing up with the new Alerts and Notifications system.

You can click “all the boxes” and get information on everything, but certainly residents will want to be connected to emergency alerts and such.

The beauty of the new system is its flexibility, with notices able to be sent by text, email and by voice message.

Even through a pager.

Canton Director of Communications Christian Turner says the system will continue to be refined, allowing for ward- and neighborhood-specific messaging.

Here’s more from the city:

Those wishing to receive emergency messages only can text CantonOH to 38276.

All alerts are free of charge, however standard text messaging rates and other charges may apply.