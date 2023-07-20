News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Canton Rocker Expected to Plead No Contest to Misdemeanor in NH Incident

By Jim Michaels
July 20, 2023 9:58AM EDT
Marilyn Manson performs in concert during the opening night of the “Twins of Evil Tour,” at the Royal Farms Arena, Tuesday, July 9, 2019, in Baltimore. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)

CONCORD, New Hampshire (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton native Marilyn Manson was expected to plead no contest to a misdemeanor charge on Thursday.

He’s accused of blowing his nose on a videographer at a concert in New Hampshire four years ago.

Manson aka Brian Warner was expected to be fined and given community service.

The incident happened at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford New Hampshire back in August of 2019.

