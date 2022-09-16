Canton School Board Approves Plans for ‘Bulldog Activity Center’

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – President of the Canton City School Board JR Rinaldi says plans for the Bulldog Activity Center on the Timken campus are not just about sports.

The board has approved spending an estimated $10 to $15 million to build the athletic facility with a six-lane track, 60 yards of football turf and basketball and volleyball courts.

It’ll be built beside the Career Tech Center downtown.

Money is coming from remaining COVID-19 funding.

Rinaldi says it’s one-time money being spent on a one-time investment.

He says it’s a “hook” to bring in and keep Canton students.