Canton Schools Hope to Update, Utilize Munson Stadium
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – If Canton City Council gives final approval, Thurman Munson Stadium will become the home of the McKinley Bulldogs baseball team for the next 25 years.
The Canton City School District is offering to make $611,000 in improvements to the 31-year-old Allen Avenue SE facility for certain exclusive rights there.
On Live and Local, they promise a new infield, batting cages, better fencing and more.
The team has been playing some of its games there in recent years after Don Scott Field was displaced because of the Hall of Fame Village project.