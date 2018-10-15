Canton Schools Host Event to Strengthen Families

Diedre K Stokes-Davis, with the Canton City Schools, spoke to Gary Rivers Monday morning about the new Family and Community Engagement Academy, “Strengthening Families” event.

The Canton City School District invites families to attend a series of Family and Community Engagement Academies. The first Academy, Strengthening Families, will be held on Tuesday, October 16th at McKinley High School Downtown Campus from 5:00pm-7:30. Dinner and childcare will be provided. All attendees will be entered into a drawing to win a Kindle Fire and gift baskets.

Presenter James Conway from the Search Institute introduces key family strengths that highlight areas of family life that really matter. Participants will engage in family reflection, brainstorming exercises, discovery and much more!