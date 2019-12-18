      Weather Alert

Canton Schools to Begin Boys & GIrls Club

Gary Rivers
Dec 18, 2019 @ 4:46am

Canton City School Superintendent, Dr. Jeff Graham, stopped into the WHBC studios to speak with Gary Rivers about the newly-announced Boys and Girls Club opening in Canton.

Starting in January, students in grades 3-5 in Canton City Schools will have the opportunity to become members of a new Boys and Girls Clubs of NE Ohio location at the Arts Academy at Summit.

The Club Operates from 4-7:30pm Monday through Friday, starting Jan 13. Membership applications are now available.

Boys and Girls Clubs provide fun, safe places of kids ages 6-18 to go after school, with a focus on academic success, healthy lifestyles, and character development.

Hear the Interview with Dr. Graham

