Canton Schools With Public Event, New Levy

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s an opportunity for the Canton City School District to do a little bragging about the programs they offer.

And it’s a way for parents and guardians to learn more about them.

The annual District Showcase is Saturday from 9 to 1 at the downtown Timken Career Campus.

There’s even a free pancake breakfast to kick the event off.

There will be performances, an art show; even free haircuts and dental and vision screenings.

The district is headed to the May ballot with a 4.3 mill 36-year bond issue to build two new elementary schools in the district.

Superintendent Jeff Talbert says with a similar levy expiring at the end of the year, passage of the bond issue will cost an additional $20 a year for $100,000 in property valuation.