Canton Sees Several Potential Markets for New Charging Stations
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Just who are the customers the city of Canton anticipates seeing at its two electric- and hybrid-car charging stations?
City Engineer Dan Moeglin says the East Tuscarawas Street location just east of Walnut Avenue is expected to cater to people who live and work downtown, while the Stadium Park location near Fulton Road NW may be more of a “jump off the freeway and charge up” facility.
East Tuscarawas is open now, and Stadium Park is opening soon.
Each location charges a one-dollar fee, then it’s 25-cents per minute of charging.
AEP donated $300,000 for the equipment and installation, and the city just needs to pay the electric bill.