Canton Shooting Victim’s Name Released
WHBC News
(WHBC) – The Canton Police Department has released the name of the man who was shot to death early Wednesday.
Investigators say 58-year-old Paul Douglas Jeter, of Canton, was found shot in the head in the 1300 block of Spring Avenue NE at around 1:40 Wednesday morning.
Officers arrived on the scene to find him lying in the road.
He was rushed to Mercy Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries.
Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Canton Police Detective Bureau at 330-489-3144, and tips can also be reported anonymously through the city’s tip411 system.
Jeter’s death occurred during a violent period of time in Canton between Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday morning.
A woman was shot in the leg on 14th Street NE Tuesday afternoon, and houses were shot up along 16th Street NE and 6th Street SW.
Police are looking for suspects, and working to determine if any of the four incidents are related.
Two police cruisers collided Wednesday night while responding to a sighting of a vehicle believed to be involved in one of the shootings.