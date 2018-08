The first day of school took a turn for the worse for two Canton City School students outside of Lehman Middle School. Police say the sisters — 11-year old Marissa Smith and 17-year old Abbrianna — were crossing the street and were struck by a car. They are in Akron Children’s Hospital this morning recovering from serious injuries. The driver of the car, a 57-year old man, remained at the scene and was interviewed by police. They’re still investigating.