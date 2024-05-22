Canton Spending More Money for Demo

In this June 4, 2014 photo, heavy machinery tears at the roof of a house in Sayreville N.J. that was damaged by Superstorm Sandy. The demolition work is part of a $300 million program in which New Jersey is buying homes in flood-prone areas and tearing them down to create natural buffers against future storms, and to avoid costly and repetitive repairs to homes that are likely to flood again. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton City Council has approved another half-a-million-dollars for demolition work in the city this year.

And Building Department Chief of Staff JR Rinaldi says that means another 80 or 90 dilapidated homes taken down.

And it makes 1.25 million spent this year.

And it’s city money.

It’s not all about tearing down though.

Council also renewed a $250,000 contract with Community Building Partnership, providing grants to homeowners for exterior renovations and certain repair work.