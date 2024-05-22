Canton Spending More Money for Demo
May 22, 2024 8:32AM EDT
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton City Council has approved another half-a-million-dollars for demolition work in the city this year.
And Building Department Chief of Staff JR Rinaldi says that means another 80 or 90 dilapidated homes taken down.
And it makes 1.25 million spent this year.
And it’s city money.
It’s not all about tearing down though.
Council also renewed a $250,000 contract with Community Building Partnership, providing grants to homeowners for exterior renovations and certain repair work.