      Weather Alert

Canton Spraying For Mosquitos Starting Monday

Jim Michaels
Jun 20, 2022 @ 4:44am
Canton City Public Health

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The city of Canton begins its first round of mosquito spraying Monday in the northwest quadrant.

Canton City Public Health says the spraying takes place between 9 p.m. and midnight each day, unless it’s raining or too windy.

Residents with respiratory ailments are advised to take precautions; more at whbc.com

Beekeepers are also advised to check the entire schedule.

Here’s the schedule from the health department:

NW AREA OF CANTON CITY
MONDAY – WEDNESDAY, JUNE 20 – 22
East Boundary Market Avenue
North Boundary North City Limits
West Boundary West City Limits
South Boundary Tuscarawas Street

SW AREA OF CANTON CITY
THURSDAY – FRIDAY, JUNE 23 & 24
East Boundary Market Avenue
North Boundary Tuscarawas Street
West Boundary West City Limits
South Boundary South City Limits

NE AREA OF CANTON CITY
MONDAY – TUESDAY, JUNE 27 & 28
East Boundary East City Limits
North Boundary North City Limits
West Boundary Market Avenue
South Boundary Tuscarawas Street

SE AREA OF CANTON CITY
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 29
East Boundary East City Limits
North Boundary Tuscarawas Street
West Boundary Market Avenue
South Boundary South City Limits

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
Canton Firefighter on Leave, Accused of Assault
STORM UPDATE: 20,000 Still Without Power in 3 Local Counties
NWS: Wayne, Holmes Storm Damage Caused by Macroburst from Derecho
Canton Man Escapes Possibility of Death Sentence in Killings of Akron Man, Toddler Daughter
Connect With Us Listen To Us On