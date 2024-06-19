Canton, Stark Health Starting Mosquito Spraying

CANTON and JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Summertime weather also brings along the start of the mosquito spraying season.

The Stark County Health Department will be doing some “debugging” starting Thursday in the villages of Hills and Dales and Navarre.

Canton City Public Health starts a spraying program of the entire city starting on Friday, leading up to July 4.

They’ll start in the southeast quadrant on Friday.

Spraying is done in the late evening hours.

Here’s more from the city of Canton’s program:

Mosquito spraying will take place as follows:

SE AREA OF CANTON CITY

FRIDAY, JUNE 21

East Boundary East City Limits

North Boundary Tuscarawas Street

West Boundary Market Avenue

South Boundary South City Limits

NW AREA OF CANTON CITY

MONDAY – WEDNESDAY, JUNE 24 – 26

East Boundary Market Avenue

North Boundary North City Limits

West Boundary West City Limits

South Boundary Tuscarawas Street

SW AREA OF CANTON CITY

THURSDAY – FRIDAY, JUNE 27 & 28

East Boundary Market Avenue

North Boundary Tuscarawas Street

West Boundary West City Limits

South Boundary South City Limits

NE AREA OF CANTON CITY

MONDAY – TUESDAY, JULY 1 & 2

East Boundary East City Limits

North Boundary North City Limits

West Boundary Market Avenue

South Boundary Tuscarawas Street

Spraying hours will be from 9:00 p.m. until 12:00 a.m.

Residents with respiratory ailments should take necessary precautions to protect themselves and beekeepers

should protect their hives.

Questions should be directed to Gus Dria, Environmental Health Supervisor, at [email protected] or

330.438.4647.