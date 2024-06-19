Canton, Stark Health Starting Mosquito Spraying
CANTON and JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Summertime weather also brings along the start of the mosquito spraying season.
The Stark County Health Department will be doing some “debugging” starting Thursday in the villages of Hills and Dales and Navarre.
Canton City Public Health starts a spraying program of the entire city starting on Friday, leading up to July 4.
They’ll start in the southeast quadrant on Friday.
Spraying is done in the late evening hours.
Here’s more from the city of Canton’s program:
Mosquito spraying will take place as follows:
SE AREA OF CANTON CITY
FRIDAY, JUNE 21
East Boundary East City Limits
North Boundary Tuscarawas Street
West Boundary Market Avenue
South Boundary South City Limits
NW AREA OF CANTON CITY
MONDAY – WEDNESDAY, JUNE 24 – 26
East Boundary Market Avenue
North Boundary North City Limits
West Boundary West City Limits
South Boundary Tuscarawas Street
SW AREA OF CANTON CITY
THURSDAY – FRIDAY, JUNE 27 & 28
East Boundary Market Avenue
North Boundary Tuscarawas Street
West Boundary West City Limits
South Boundary South City Limits
NE AREA OF CANTON CITY
MONDAY – TUESDAY, JULY 1 & 2
East Boundary East City Limits
North Boundary North City Limits
West Boundary Market Avenue
South Boundary Tuscarawas Street
Spraying hours will be from 9:00 p.m. until 12:00 a.m.
Residents with respiratory ailments should take necessary precautions to protect themselves and beekeepers
should protect their hives.
Questions should be directed to Gus Dria, Environmental Health Supervisor, at [email protected] or
330.438.4647.