Canton STNA Gets 10-Plus Years for Rape Conviction

By Jim Michaels
July 10, 2022 5:48AM EDT
Tiara Ford (Stark County jail)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 23-year-old former State Tested Nursing Aid at a Massillon nursing home will serve 10 to 15 years in prison.

She’s accused of having sex with three dementia patients during her employment in 2020 and 2021.

Tiara Ford of Canton also entered a guilty plea to rape and other charges last week.

She had worked at The Inn at University Village.

Prosecutors say she took advantage of two male and one female resident who were mentally unable to consent to sex.

They say she even recorded some of the incidents on her phone.

