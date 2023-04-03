Canton Summer Road Projects Include Big One on 11th Street SE

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There are a number of road improvement, bridge replacement and Streetscape projects set for this construction season in Canton.

The one with the biggest price tag is the 11th Street SE project between Market and Cherry Avenues.

As part of the $10 million reconstruction, changes will be made at the two intersections, with a roundabout at 11th and Market and decorative changes at 11th and Cherry.

There’s also work in between, with the curve in the bumpy roadway straightened out.

The project should be going to bid soon, starting later in the construction season.