Canton Symphony Individual Tickets Now On Sale
Canton Symphony Orchestra (Courtesy the symphony orchestra)
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – With the orchestra headed back indoors, Canton Symphony single-performance tickets are now on sale for the 2021-2022 season.
The in-person season includes a holiday and a pops concert, the latter including a large Beatles repertoire, including the entire Abbey Road album.
And the MasterWorks series includes Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony.
You can also call 330 452-2094.