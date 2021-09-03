      Weather Alert

Canton Symphony Individual Tickets Now On Sale

Jim Michaels
Sep 3, 2021 @ 4:21am
Canton Symphony Orchestra (Courtesy the symphony orchestra)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – With the orchestra headed back indoors, Canton Symphony single-performance tickets are now on sale for the 2021-2022 season.

The in-person season includes a holiday and a pops concert, the latter including a large Beatles repertoire, including the entire Abbey Road album.

And the MasterWorks series includes Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony.

You can also call 330 452-2094.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
Couple Killed on Motorcycle in Plain Township Identified
Stark Locks In 4-Year Fixed Rate for Natural Gas for Township Residents
OSP: Elderly California Man Dead in Nimishillen Crash on Monday
Stark County Fair Opens, Continues Through Labor Day
Connect With Us Listen To Us On