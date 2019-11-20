      Weather Alert

Canton Symphony’s Holiday Pops is December 8

Gary Rivers
Nov 20, 2019 @ 5:59am
michelle mullaly

Canton Symphony’s President and CEO, Michelle Mullaly joined Gary Rivers Tuesday morning to invite listeners to the upcoming, December 8, Holiday Pops concert.

The annual family-friendly holiday pops is always a favorite for kids and adults.   The event includes a holiday blend of instruments and voices — and culminates with an audience sing-along.

The Canton Symphony Orchestra is also asking guests to provide a donation to The Children’s Network.

As a token of our appreciation, we will give $5 off per order for each donation brought in. (one order per order per person)

Listen to Michelle Mullaly Now

