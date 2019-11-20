Canton Symphony’s Holiday Pops is December 8
Canton Symphony’s President and CEO, Michelle Mullaly joined Gary Rivers Tuesday morning to invite listeners to the upcoming, December 8, Holiday Pops concert.
The annual family-friendly holiday pops is always a favorite for kids and adults. The event includes a holiday blend of instruments and voices — and culminates with an audience sing-along.
The Canton Symphony Orchestra is also asking guests to provide a donation to The Children’s Network.
As a token of our appreciation, we will give $5 off per order for each donation brought in. (one order per order per person)
