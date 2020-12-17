Canton Teen Continues Toy Drive for Akron Children’s Patients
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 14-year-old Canton girl is at it again, full of the real spirit of Christmas.
Despite a lifetime of medical issues, Sophia Montgomery continues her toy drive, Sophie’s Stocking Stuffers.
She tells Channel 3 whatever she gets, she passes out to the kids at Akron Children’s Hospital.
That’s where she was four years ago when she went into heart failure.
Her time there inspired her to start the annual drive.