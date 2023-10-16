Canton Teen Faces November Sentencing in 2022 Shooting Death

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 16-year-old Canton boy will be sentenced next month on an involuntary manslaughter conviction, arising from the shooting death of a city man last year.

Anthony Moore was in common pleas court last week.

A murder charge was dropped.

Police and prosecutors say Moore was just 15 last July when he shot 45-year-old Craig Blackshear on the front porch of a house on 4th Street NW, just west of the city’s park system.

Blackshear was struck several times.

Moore was to go on trial next month.

37-year-old co-defendant Megan Coladonato from Pike Township is doing 18 months time for obstruction of justice.