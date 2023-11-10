Canton Teen Gets Prison Time in 2022 Killing

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Canton teen will not be eligible for parole for ten years.

This, after being sentenced Thursday in the July 2022 shooting death of a city man.

16-year-old Anthony Moore was sentenced to seven to 10-and-a-half years on an involuntary manslaughter conviction.

That includes a mandatory three years on a gun specification.

Moore entered a guilty plea last month.

He’s accused of killing 45-year-old Craig Blackshear on the porch of a house on 4th Street NW, not far from the city’s park system.

His mother 37-year-old Megan Coladonato is doing 18 months on an obstruction of justice plea for her role in the crime.