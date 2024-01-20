News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Canton Teen Indicted on Adult Murder Charges in Toledo-Area Killing

By Jim Michaels
January 20, 2024 3:08AM EST
Share
Canton Teen Indicted on Adult Murder Charges in Toledo-Area Killing
Jonathan Jones and Kaitlyn Coones. (Courtesy of the US Marshal Service)

TOLEDO, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 17-year-old Canton girl is facing adult aggravated murder charges in Toledo, after being indicted last week.

Kaitlyn Coones and 34-year-old Jonathan Jones are accused of killing 53-year-old Nicole Jones from Sylvania Township near Toledo last April.

The accused man is the victim’s son.

He was indicted back in August.

Coones and Jones somehow ended up together after Coones ran away from a local foster home.

Both were arrested in Mexico a few weeks after the victim was strangled and beaten to death, though her body has not been found.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Legacy Stark County Company Gets New Name
3

North Canton Man Arrested, Accused of Manufacturing, Selling AR-15s
4

Plain Man Gets Probation in Downtown Death From '22
5

Advisories, Warnings Up for Friday Through Early Saturday