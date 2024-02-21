Canton Teen Sentenced to 12 to 15 in Birthday Party Shooting

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Canton teen will serve 12 to 15 years in prison for that shooting incident at a crowded Sweet 16 birthday party at the Canton American Legion Hall back in April of last year.

16-year-old Anton Nash pleaded guilty Tuesday to two felonious assault charges.

The prosecutor’s office says each count carried a three-year firearm specification.

The office says a plea agreement was worked out between the parties, so an attempted murder charge was dropped

There were two victims who were shot at the Cleveland Avenue NW hall.

One of them was hit four times.

County Prosecutor Kyle Stone in a statement says he’s satisfied that Nash took responsibility for his actions.