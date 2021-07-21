Canton to Erect 4 ‘Gateway’ Signs Soon, More Later
Courtesy city of Canton
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – They’re not really “welcome to Canton” signs.
They’re being called “gateway” signs.
Plans call for decorative brick markers, with the words “Canton” and “Hall of Fame City”, surrounded by landscaping.
They’ll go up at nine very visible locations around the city, including the grassy area between I-77 South and the exit ramp to West Tusc.
Issue 13 funding is paying for the signs;
There are 12 potential locations:
Interstate 77 / Fulton Road NW (“Welcome to the Hall of Fame City”)
Interstate 77 / Tuscarawas Street W (“Welcome Canton”)
Interstate 77 / Eighth Avenue NW
Interstate 77 / Faircrest Street SW
Interstate 77 / Cleveland Avenue SW
State Route 62 / Cleveland Avenue NW
State Route 62 / Market Avenue N
State Route 30 / Cherry Avenue SE
State Route 30 / Waynesburg Drive SE
State Route 30 / Trump Ave Se
State Route 30 / Harrison Avenue SE
State Route 30 / Dueber Avenue SW
The city has a bid out for four of the signs at a cost of $250,000, hoping to get those done this year.