Canton to Move Salt Domes to One Location
Plow truck dumping road salt in salt dome. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The city of Canton is all set for winter, with nearly 10,000 tons of road salt in its three salt domes.
But those domes are on the move next year.
Mayor Tom Bernabei says one of the current domes is at the Service Center building on 30th Street NE, and that’s too close to one of the aquifers.
They supply the city’s water.
So the city has purchased a former Waste Management storage building on 9th Street NE near Marion Motley Blvd for $445,000.
Renovations will take place next summer, and the salt domes will be there for the Winter of ’22-’23.