      Weather Alert

Canton to Repair Damaged Granite Wall at Central Plaza

Jim Michaels
Aug 25, 2021 @ 6:25am
Canton City Council chambers (WHBC News)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Wondering how a good section of that granite retaining wall at the north end of Central Plaza got damaged?

A drunk driver says Mayor Tom Bernabei.

That driver is charged with DUI.

Now for the fix:

City council agreed to spend $37,000 for the needed replacement and repairs.

The city will then go back to the driver or their insurance company to recoup that.

That damage occurred about a month ago.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
Alliance Woman Accused of Taking Over $50,000 from Regina Coeli Parish and School
Man Dead, Another Saved in Fiery Akron Crash
Canton Man Killed in One-Vehicle Tuscarawas Crash
Canton Public Health: West Nile Virus Back Again
Connect With Us Listen To Us On