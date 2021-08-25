Canton to Repair Damaged Granite Wall at Central Plaza
Canton City Council chambers (WHBC News)
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Wondering how a good section of that granite retaining wall at the north end of Central Plaza got damaged?
A drunk driver says Mayor Tom Bernabei.
That driver is charged with DUI.
Now for the fix:
City council agreed to spend $37,000 for the needed replacement and repairs.
The city will then go back to the driver or their insurance company to recoup that.
That damage occurred about a month ago.