Canton to Replace Two Bridges Over West Branch of Nimishillen

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A couple of bridges over the West Branch of Nimishillen Creek in Canton are being replaced this summer.

Assistant City Engineer Nick Loukas says there were no takers the first time out for bid on the 15th Street SW bridge south of Route 30, but they’ll rebid the $2.2 million project.

There’s also the $3 million replacement of the 9th Street SW bridge.

In addition, the city is spending $4 million on paving and other miscellaneous projects.