Canton to Vote on Entertainment District
WHBC News
CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton City Council is discussing the creation of an Entertainment District for the downtown area. As seen in numerous other cities in Ohio, Entertainment districts are made up of entertainment venues, museums, hotels and restaurants.
If an entertainment district is recognized by the Ohio Department of Liquor Control, 15 additional liquor permits will be provided for that area.
Mayor Tom Bernabei says getting this approved could lead to more economic growth. City Council will vote on the Entertainment District on February 10. The area would span from 12th Street NW to 11 Street SE, which includes the civic center, the cultural center and centennial plaza.