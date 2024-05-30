Canton Township Files Report With SCSO on Faircrest Park Vandalism

CANTON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Six young people could face felony charges for vandalism done at Faircrest Park in Canton Township Monday night.

Surveillance images released by the township’s road and parks departments show the six spray-painting graffiti including profanity on the walls of a pavilion, restroom and concrete pad.

The pavilion and restrooms are brand new… It looks like four girls and two boys in the images.

Canton Township officials actually hope this can lead to a teaching moment for the young people.