Canton Township FD Deals with Fire at Old Scrap Yard
CANTON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton Township firefighters with assistance from three other departments spent six hours Tuesday might knocking down a fire at a scrap yard on Georgetown Road NE, just west of Trump Avenue.
No word on a cause.
The township department says a pile of 20 or 30 cars and another pile of railroad ties was on fire.
The spewed heavy smoke for several hours and an excavator was ultimately needed to extinguish it.
Years ago, the fire department says facility was known as “Kitzy’s”.
It’s believed the scrap yard is no longer in business.