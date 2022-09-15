Canton Township Fire Receives $345,000 Safety Grant

Courtesy Canton Township Fire Department

CANTON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Canton Township Fire Department receives an Assistance to Firefighters grant.

It enables the service to purchase and maintain four power load systems and four cots for the ambulance service.

That, as well as vehicle extrication equipment and a self-contained breathing apparatus filling station for firefighters.

The grant was for $345,000, with a 5-percent local match.