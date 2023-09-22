Canton Township Holding Off on Approving New Short-Term Rental Homes

CANTON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Some action taken, after residents of the Edmeyer Park neighborhood in northwest Canton Township took their gripes to township trustees on Tuesday night.

The board has decided to place a moratorium on the processing of new short-term rental conditional use applications across the township until the process can be reviewed.

They say they will review current policies, procedures and enforcement.

A neighborhood group representative says there have been large parties and other nefarious activities in some of those homes.