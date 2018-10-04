Canton Twp Community Center Develops New Activities

Bill Mittas, Canton Twp Trustee, and Jill Miller, the volunteer Activities Coordinator at the township Community Center were guests on the Gary Rivers Show to talk about those new activities that are focused on “just older youth”, ages 55+.

The Trustees are putting a 1mil/1 year levy on the ballot this November to raise funds for the renovations needed at the Community Center.

The interview covered that topic and the upcoming Safety Day event which is from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Fire Administration/Community Center, 210 38th St. SE. The event will include safety information, demonstrations, health assessments, food and activities for all ages, including games and trick or treating. Lunch will be provided. Children will be able to have their photos taken while in firefighting gear.