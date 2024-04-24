Canton Undertaking Paving Program on City’s Alleys

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There are miles and miles of alleyways in Canton.

Mayor Bill Sherer wants to address them as part of his effort to reach out to neighborhoods.

City Traffic Engineer Nick Loukas says they’ll start a four-year project this year, to get all the alleys in town repaved and cleaned up.

Loukas says the mayor is willing to pull $1.2 million from the annual $5 to $6-million paving program, even though there’s a big need on main streets as well.

Loukas says a consultant regularly rates the condition of the city’s streets.