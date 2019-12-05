Canton Ushers In Holiday with Light Up Downtown
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Thursday night is Light Up Downtown night in Canton.
It all starts at 6 p.m. with a Stage Show at Market Avenue and 2nd Street N.
Dozens of businesses along Market including 1480 WHBC will have goodies to give away.
There are also carriage rides around the downtown.
The Hall of Fame Ice Rink will open after the 6 p.m. show.
Fireworks are at 6:45.
Street Closing
2pm: Market Avenue N will shut down between Tusc and 6th Street; most of the side streets will close too.
4pm: Market S will close down to the WHBC building.
5pm: Tusc in the immediate downtown area.