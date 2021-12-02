Canton Welcomes 14 Semi-Final Teams for State Championship Football Games
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton is home to the seven state football championships.
It starts Thursday night at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium with the Division 2 final.
Lots of Canton-area residents like to take in the games.
Tickets are being sold through Hometown Ticketing, and it’s an all-electronic process.
Watch for additional traffic around the stadium through Saturday night.
For attendees, the OHSAA recommends the free parking at Stadium Park or in the $10 surface lot just southwest of McKinley High School.
The games this year are being telecast live by Spectrum Cable, with a streaming version at ohsaa.tv.