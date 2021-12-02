      Weather Alert

Canton Welcomes 14 Semi-Final Teams for State Championship Football Games

Jim Michaels
Dec 2, 2021 @ 5:08am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton is home to the seven state football championships.

It starts Thursday night at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium with the Division 2 final.

Lots of Canton-area residents like to take in the games.

Tickets are being sold through Hometown Ticketing, and it’s an all-electronic process.

Watch for additional traffic around the stadium through Saturday night.

For attendees, the OHSAA recommends the free parking at Stadium Park or in the $10 surface lot just southwest of McKinley High School.

The games this year are being telecast live by Spectrum Cable, with a streaming version at ohsaa.tv.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
Man Dead from Akron House Fire
AccuWeather: Some Snow for Drive-Home Day
Gasoline Prices Sliding Back from Earlier Highs
Green Bulldogs Getting Community Sendoff Ahead of Semi-Final Game
Connect With Us Listen To Us On