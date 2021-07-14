Canton With Plan for Shorb Neighborhood
WHBC News
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s currently a part of Canton with a high rate of crime and lots of residential turnover.
But, the city is putting a plan together to address that.
The plan for the Shorb Neighborhood in NW Canton south of 12th Street and between McKinley Avenue and the park system calls for multi-unit housing and new retail stores.
The plan must be approved by council and would require grant money to be completed.
Mayor Tom Bernabei says it could take 25 years to address an entire plan like that.