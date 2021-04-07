      Weather Alert

Canton Woman Accused of Setting House on Fire

Jim Michaels
Apr 7, 2021 @ 7:35pm
Janet Caplinger (Stark County jail)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 66-year-old Canton woman is charged with aggravated arson, accused of setting her house on fire after it was foreclosed on.

Janet Caplinger was arrested Tuesday, according to Stark County jail and court records.

The January fire on Alta Place between Cleveland and Frazer Avenues NW was so large that the house had to be torn down.

The property is now owned by a health care company.

She is in court on Thursday.

