Canton Woman Charged in Connection With City’s Night of Gun Violence
Zaria Jones (Stark County jail)
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – No murder arrest yet, but a Canton woman is charged with tampering with evidence in one of the deadly shootings in the city from July 21.
Jail and court records indicate 22-year-old Zaria Jones removed a gun from the scene of the killing of 18-year-old Bandon Bushe along Pulley Place SE.
Another man was injured.
It’s not known if that was the murder weapon that was removed.
An arrest has also been made in the shooting death of Ronald Pleasant that same night.
There’s been no arrest yet in the shooting death of 1-year-old Ace Lucas.