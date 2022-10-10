News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Canton Woman Enters Plea in Unusual Assault Case

By Jim Michaels
October 10, 2022 6:49AM EDT
Victoria Carafelli (Stark County jail)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The case of a former Canton firefighter accused of breaking into a co-worker’s home and assaulting her has been transferred to the county’s Honor Court.

27-year-old Victoria Carafelli is scheduled to be sentenced next month on guilty pleas to assault and other charges.

Court records indicate the Canton woman climbed through a window of the 32-year-old victim’s home back in June and hit her in the face several times.

She required hospital treatment.

Carafelli has resigned from the fire department.

She had been on paid leave.

