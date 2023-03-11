Canton Woman Facing Felony Drug Charges after Search

A 32 year old Canton woman has been arrested and charged with several felonies after a search of a home on 18th Street NE yesterday.

The Stark County Sheriff says Heather Frenz was taken into custody after they executed a search warrant and say they found what they believe to be several ounces of cocain, heroin and more than a pound of methamphetamine pills. They also confiscated two guns and approximately 5000 dollars in cash. Heather Frenz of Canton is charged several drug felonies

The Stark County Sheriff’s Office Metro Narcotics Unit along with the FBI Safe Streets Task Force and the Canton City Police Department’s Coordinated Response Team conducted the search and seizure.