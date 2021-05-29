Canton Woman Found Guilty in Akron Stabbing Death
Cher Wagner (Summit County prosecutor)
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480- WHBC) – A 33-year-old Canton woman will be sentenced in a month.
This, after a Summit County jury Friday found her guilty of murder in connection with a stabbing death in Akron.
Prosecutors say Cher Wagner stabbed 41-year-old Kelly Avery to death in June of last year at a home on Euclid Avenue in Akron.
The two had been fighting, but prosecutors say Wagner chased Avery down and stabbed her in the chest.