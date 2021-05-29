      Weather Alert

Canton Woman Found Guilty in Akron Stabbing Death

Jim Michaels
May 29, 2021 @ 8:08am
Cher Wagner (Summit County prosecutor)

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480- WHBC) – A 33-year-old Canton woman will be sentenced in a month.

This, after a Summit County jury Friday found her guilty of murder in connection with a stabbing death in Akron.

Prosecutors say Cher Wagner stabbed 41-year-old Kelly Avery to death in June of last year at a home on Euclid Avenue in Akron.

The two had been fighting, but prosecutors say Wagner chased Avery down and stabbed her in the chest.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
Two on a Motorcycle Seriously Injured in Stark County Crash
McKinley Coach Wattley, 7 Assistants on Paid Administrative Leave
DeWine Provides CDC Guidance for the Unvaccinated
Canton Man dies in Motorcycle/Van accident on Cleveland Avenue NW