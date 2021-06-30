      Weather Alert

Canton Woman Gets 15 to Life in Stabbing Death of Akron Woman

Jim Michaels
Jun 30, 2021 @ 5:54am
Cher Wagner (Summit County prosecutor)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Canton woman accused of stabbing an Akron woman to death last June will do 15-years to life in prison.

33-year-old Cher Wagner was sentenced Tuesday in Summit County Common Pleas Court.

A jury found her guilty of murder last month.

Prosecutors say Wagner and 41-year-old Kelly Avery were arguing and fighting at a home on Euclid Avenue in Akron.

They say Wagner later chased Avery down and stabbed her in the chest.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2nd Man Arraigned in Latest Canton Homicide
Details about the 16th Annual Chase Faiello Memorial Golf Outing
Canton Mom Charged with Endangering After Explosion Sends 9-year-old to Hospital
Canton Ranks 20th in Country for Dog Attacks on Postal Carriers
Connect With Us Listen To Us On