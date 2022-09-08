News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo
Grand Jury Decides Not to Indict in Officer-Involved Canton Shooting Death

Canton Woman Gets 20 to Life for January Killing

By Jim Michaels
September 8, 2022 5:55AM EDT
Aja Lindsay (Stark County jail)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – One of the two Canton residents charged with aggravated murder in the stabbing death of a city woman is going to prison for the next 20 years to life.

39-year-old Aja Lindsey entered guilty pleas to all the charges Wednesday in connection with the killing of 26-year-old Tiara Burch back in January.

Lindsey was set for trial next week.

Prosecutors say she and 31-year-old Jamal Bullock broke into Burch’s home on 11th Street NW near McKinley Avenue, with the intention of robbing her

They say one of the two stabbed her to death.

