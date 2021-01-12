Canton Woman Gets 3 Years for Child-in-Dog-Cage Incident, Boyfriend’s Trial Set for March
Derek Mayle and Lillian Cottrell (Stark County jail)
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 29-year-old Canton woman will do three years prison time for locking a young girl in a dog cage in the basement for disciplinary reasons.
Lillian Cottrell was sentenced Monday on a felony child endangerment conviction.
Her boyfriend 30-year-old Derek Mayle is set for trial in March on similar charges.
The 7-year-old girl is with another family now.