      Weather Alert

Canton Woman Gets 3 Years for Child-in-Dog-Cage Incident, Boyfriend’s Trial Set for March

Jim Michaels
Jan 12, 2021 @ 3:44am
Derek Mayle and Lillian Cottrell (Stark County jail)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 29-year-old Canton woman will do three years prison time for locking a young girl in a dog cage in the basement for disciplinary reasons.

Lillian Cottrell was sentenced Monday on a felony child endangerment conviction.

Her boyfriend 30-year-old Derek Mayle is set for trial in March on similar charges.

The 7-year-old girl is with another family now.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
Ryan: 'Jobs Will be Lost' Over Mishandling of DC 'Insurrection'
Orrville Police Shoot Suspected Killer of Young City Woman
Canton-Area Man Gets Up Close During DC Protest
THURSDAY UPDATE: Cases Over 10,000 Again, Stark Vaccine Rate Over 2%