Canton Woman Gets 3 Years For Creating Panic at City’s ‘Light Up’ Event

Jim Michaels
Apr 2, 2022 @ 8:03am
Quanita Cundiff (Stark County jail)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 34-year-old Canton woman will spend three years in prison for creating a panic at a family-oriented event last year.

This, after she fired a weapon in a crowd of people attending the “Light Up Downtown” event in Canton last December.

Quanita Cundiff pleaded guilty to a felony ‘discharge of a firearm near a prohibited premise’ charge.

Cundiff says she was in a group of people at Market Avenue N and 4th Street when people started shoving.

She then pulled out a gun and fired several shots in the air.

