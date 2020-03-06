      Weather Alert

Canton Woman Sentenced for Shooting Husband Gets Second Trial

Noah Hiles
Mar 6, 2020 @ 3:17pm

CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Canton woman convicted for fatally shooting her husband in 2018 will get a new trial.

Classie Hawthorne found out today that the 5th District Court of Appeals concluded that the case should be sent back to Stark County Common Pleas Court.

Hawthorne was sentenced to a prison term of 18 years to life last year for the murder of her husband, Cleveland. However, her defense says she shot the man out of self defense, and was in fear for her own life.

