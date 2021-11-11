Canton Woman to Serve Another Year in Prison for Toddler Death
(Jesse Naul)
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Canton woman already doing six years on child abuse charges out of Cuyahoga County will do another year’s time.
This, in connection with the same child’s death at a Jackson Township motel back in 2017.
29-year-old Jasmin Nance pleaded guilty to one count of reckless homicide on Wednesday.
18-month-old Jaiden Buchanan went unresponsive while in the care of Nance at that motel.
The coroner was never able to determine a cause of death in the case.