Canton Woman Trying to Turn Tragic Loss Into Charitable Effort
August 30, 2022 7:53AM EDT
Courtesy GoFundMe
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A young Canton woman who went through a miscarriage before giving birth to a healthy child is trying to start a charity.
That charity would provide stuffed-animal Bereavement Bears to would-be mothers who go through the loss of a child.
Taylor Prelac says her only comfort in that early-COVID period was a stuffed bear given to her
Prelac hopes to begin such a program at Akron Children’s Hospital then expand it.
She has a GoFundMe page.