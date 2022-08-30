Canton Woman Trying to Turn Tragic Loss Into Charitable Effort

Courtesy GoFundMe

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A young Canton woman who went through a miscarriage before giving birth to a healthy child is trying to start a charity.

That charity would provide stuffed-animal Bereavement Bears to would-be mothers who go through the loss of a child.

Taylor Prelac says her only comfort in that early-COVID period was a stuffed bear given to her

Prelac hopes to begin such a program at Akron Children’s Hospital then expand it.

She has a GoFundMe page.