Canton Woman Trying to Turn Tragic Loss Into Charitable Effort

By Jim Michaels
August 30, 2022 7:53AM EDT
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A young Canton woman who went through a miscarriage before giving birth to a healthy child is trying to start a charity.

That charity would provide stuffed-animal Bereavement Bears to would-be mothers who go through the loss of a child.

Taylor Prelac says her only comfort in that early-COVID period was a stuffed bear given to her

Prelac hopes to begin such a program at Akron Children’s Hospital then expand it.

She has a GoFundMe page.

