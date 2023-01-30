Canton Woman’s Death Being Investigated as Homicide
January 30, 2023 2:08PM EST
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 49-year-old Canton woman is dead in the city’s second apparent homicide of the year.
Stacey Armstead died at Aultman Hospital Sunday afternoon, after being taken there with a gunshot wound to the back.
Police say it was from a small caliber handgun.
Officers were initially called to the scene of the crime in the 2500 block of 4th Street NW for an overdose victim.
A Canton police spokesman says the coroner will determine how Armstead died.
They continue investigating.
